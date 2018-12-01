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Bible Believer Expelled from University Program
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18 views • December 01, 2018
Brother Daniel Bailes from the UK got kicked out of his University program for believing the Bible.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2SjS9Nf
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2SjS9Nf
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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