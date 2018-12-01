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Google Declares War Against Democracy
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60 views • December 01, 2018
Google which is, privately controlled, is being allowed to interfere, not only with Democracy but more seriously, with my very own blog, which they have now restricted for the third time. The previous time it was to block a Jew document which they would prefer was not given too much publicity. This behaviour is permitted by the Politicians whom are actually being shielded by Google. Before his untimely death William Luther Pierce warned us of exactly this eventuality, the Jews owning the Web
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