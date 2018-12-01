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Chris and Queenie’s Arrival
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3 views • December 01, 2018
The moment had arrived. Five months of planning, costumes, the boat, people travelling from all over the East Coast of Australia; literally from Townsville to Melbourne! We were finally there, all dressed up, awaiting the arrival of Chris, Queenie and Makayla.
Blog Post: https://www.mrlen.com/chris-and-queenies-arrival/
Comments: https://www.freedomworkshop.com/members/admin/activity/30349/
Blog Post: https://www.mrlen.com/chris-and-queenies-arrival/
Comments: https://www.freedomworkshop.com/members/admin/activity/30349/
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