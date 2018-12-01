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Coomera Houseboat Holidays 40th Birthday on the Blue Sky
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1 view • December 01, 2018
This video contains only 70 photos and a quick explanation of our trip on the Blue Sky boat at Coomera Houseboat Holidays. I took much more video than I took photos, so visit FreedomWorkshop or mrlen.com to see the videos!
Blog Post: http://www.mrlen.com/coomera-houseboat-holidays-40th-birthday-on-the-blue-sky/
Comments: https://www.freedomworkshop.com/members/admin/activity/30321/
Blog Post: http://www.mrlen.com/coomera-houseboat-holidays-40th-birthday-on-the-blue-sky/
Comments: https://www.freedomworkshop.com/members/admin/activity/30321/
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