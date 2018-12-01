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Full Show - Trump Reveals His Plan To Stop The Deep State And The Democrats From Destroying America - 11/30/2018
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928 views • December 01, 2018
President Trump is now labeled “Individual 1” in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigations. New evidence allegedly from Michael Cohen’s guilty plea fuels the latest Democrat gambit against the president. Also, nationalist countries worldwide are rejecting globalists’ global warming agenda that would sabotage their future. Joining today’s show is external affairs expert Andrii Telizhenko discussing the unfolding crisis between Ukraine and Russia.
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