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Will Johnson - Handcuffed Laura Loomer Demands, "Stop the Bias of Conservatives Jack Dorsey!"
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1397 views • December 01, 2018
Thursday 11/29/18 Laura Loomer handcuffed herself to the front doors of Twitter in New York City. She protested the censorship of conservatives, and herself being a Jew, just because the liberal organization doesn't like their views. Yet others can spew hate and call for the killing of white people and Jews, and they get to keep their Tweets up and remain on the platform.
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