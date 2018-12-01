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Communist China Has Been Set Up By Globalists To Win
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3027 views • December 01, 2018
The globalists have chosen China as the country that will lead the way into humanity’s future. Alex Jones breaks down how a one-sided deal made 50 years ago puts China in the driver’s seat.
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