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Americans Respond To Alex Jones' Censorship And Twitter Bias Towards Conservatives
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4584 views • December 01, 2018
Owen Shroyer takes to the streets of Austin, Texas to find out how average American citizens feel about big techs' political censorship campaign that targets conservative voices across the United States.
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