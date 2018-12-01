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Live From New York: Laura Loomer Follow-Up
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1181 views • December 01, 2018
Harrison Smith joins David Knight live from New York City to follow up on Laura Loomer's protest at Twitter's headquarters the night before where she handcuffed herself to their front door to raise awareness about conservative censorship.
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