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Earthquake In Alaska: Did Man-Made Tremors Move An Island?
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4918 views • December 01, 2018
David Knight reports on a worldwide earthquake felt from Alaska to Africa and asks what is now the obvious question: was this event made from the activity of meddlesome men?
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