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Indiana Tells SCOTUS They Can Take Your Car For 5MPH Over Speed Limit
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815 views • December 01, 2018
Civil asset forfeiture has been used by law enforcement for decades. David Knight exposes the authoritarian attitudes of those that think seizing private property helps law enforcement fight crime.
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