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MANUFACTURED CRISIS: Pharma Exec Pleads Guilty To Opioid Kickback Conspiracy
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1630 views • November 30, 2018
Opioid overdoses account for 72,000 deaths every year. This is mass death of epidemic proportion, but it is not by accident. The greed of pharmaceutical companies lies at the heart of the crisis, preying on the goodwill of Americans to push a culture of addiction.
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