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Abortion Lovers - The Austin Texas City Council and Planned Parenthood
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11 views • November 30, 2018
Owen Shroyer confronts the Communist Democrat Austin Texas City Council over for giving Planned Murderhood FREE Rent. They received campaign donations in return!
The Communist Democrat Politicians laugh in his face and totally ignore his questions!
See Abortion News here https://www.online-ministries.org/tag/abortion-news/
Please help fund this Ministry! https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
The Communist Democrat Politicians laugh in his face and totally ignore his questions!
See Abortion News here https://www.online-ministries.org/tag/abortion-news/
Please help fund this Ministry! https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
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