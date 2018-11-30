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Fairy Tales Predicted Drag Queen Story Hour's Demonic Grooming Plan For Children
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5629 views • November 30, 2018
Using well known fairy tales and story archetypes, Alex Jones breaks down how adults have always warned children about abusive adults who want to corrupt their youthful innocence.
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