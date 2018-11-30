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Ukrainian Whistleblower: Dem/Ukraine Collusion In 2016 & The Buildup To War Now
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1462 views • November 30, 2018
The tension at the Ukrainian border with Russia has reached a boiling point as now martial law has been declared in the country. Andrii Telizhenko joins David Knight to discuss how democrats attempted to used the conflict to rig the 2016 election and more.
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