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Laura Loomer Chains Herself To Twitter HQ To Protest Social Media Censorship
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1180 views • November 30, 2018
On November 29, 2018, Laura Loomer handcuffed herself to the door of Twitter Headquarters in New York City to protest the fact that she was permanently banned from the platform for criticizing an elected official.
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