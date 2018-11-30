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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) FRIDAY 11/30/18 INFOWARS
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46 views • November 30, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM THE RECAPTURED STATE OF TEXAS:
MUELLER FILES PAPERS TO BEGIN INDICTMENT OF TRUMP AS WAR WITH CHINA LOOMS
INDIANA SOLICITOR GENERAL THOMAS FISHER JUSTIFIES GOV GRABBING YOUR PROPERTY FOR ANY REASON
MICHAEL COHEN THE WEASEL ROLLS OVER
VIDEO: OWEN SHROYER QUESTIONS CORRUPT AUSTIN COUNCIL & MAYOR OVER PLANNED PARENTHOOD FREE PROPERTY, GETS LAUGHS, NO QUESTIONS ANSWERED
Co-Host: David Knight
Guest:
Roger Stone, Andrii Telizhenko
Hour 4: rerun of hour 1
MUELLER FILES PAPERS TO BEGIN INDICTMENT OF TRUMP AS WAR WITH CHINA LOOMS
INDIANA SOLICITOR GENERAL THOMAS FISHER JUSTIFIES GOV GRABBING YOUR PROPERTY FOR ANY REASON
MICHAEL COHEN THE WEASEL ROLLS OVER
VIDEO: OWEN SHROYER QUESTIONS CORRUPT AUSTIN COUNCIL & MAYOR OVER PLANNED PARENTHOOD FREE PROPERTY, GETS LAUGHS, NO QUESTIONS ANSWERED
Co-Host: David Knight
Guest:
Roger Stone, Andrii Telizhenko
Hour 4: rerun of hour 1
Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarsplanned parenthoodtreasonclintonrussiadeep stateroger stonenewswarsdavid knightowen shroyerfederal reservetwitterchinarobert muellerfridayillegalstrialscomplete showfreedom warriorfreedomwarriorinfowarsyesprisonplanetwikileakscivil asset forfeituremichael cohenlaura loomerharrison smithtijuanainvading migrant caravanindictments for treasonstay behind groupshillary emails11.30.1811/30/18alaska earthquakeandrii telizhenkocorrupt austin city council mayorindiana solicitor generalproperty seizuresupreme cout justice stephen breyerthomas fisher
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