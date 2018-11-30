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President Trump Must Execute This Operation To Stop The Deep State And Save The Country
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4682 views • November 30, 2018
The deep state is not letting up the fight against President Trump as they attack him from multiple levels. Roger Stone joins Alex to break down the strategy to defeat them once and for all.
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