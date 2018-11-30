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Federal Surveillance Backdoor in Facebook Messenger? Good Morning Liberty 11-30-18
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16 views • November 30, 2018
The feds tried to order Facebook to secretly recode its messenger app to include a surveillance backdoor. On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin covers just what happened, and what's next.
SHOW LINKS:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
SHOW LINKS:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
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