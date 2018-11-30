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G20 summit is missed opportunity for Trump and Putin
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22 views • November 30, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 29.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and former U.S. Army Special Operations Officer and global psychological warfare counter-terrorism analyst Scott Bennett take a quick look at US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's missed opportunity to meet at the G20 Summit in Argentina.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and former U.S. Army Special Operations Officer and global psychological warfare counter-terrorism analyst Scott Bennett take a quick look at US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's missed opportunity to meet at the G20 Summit in Argentina.
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