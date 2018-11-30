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Pythagoras: How to measure beauty - Human Face and Nature
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19 views • November 30, 2018
Comedian John Cleese and model and actress Liz Hurley investigate how mathematics can reflect our perception of beauty. Includes some great tests that you can try out yourself! Do parts of your body divide into the ratio 1 to 1.618? Fascinating short video from BBC science show 'The Human Face'.
#Math #Pythagoras #Beauty #Model #Truth #BBC #Science
#Math #Pythagoras #Beauty #Model #Truth #BBC #Science
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