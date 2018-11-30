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Telekinesis/Psychokinesis (Star Wars Jedi Power - Using the Force) 5
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1 view • November 30, 2018
One more video, this time from a fair distance as to eliminate the continuous claims that I am using my breath to move the object. As I said, it is just the sound of me moving around that makes the buzzing sound, that's not my breath and I don't think breath sounds like that either. At this distance the sound of my breath would be very obvious if it were to be enough to move the object.
#Telekinesis #StarWars #XMen #Jedi #Sith #Paranormal #Supernatural #Psychic #Superman #Superhuman #Anunnaki
#Telekinesis #StarWars #XMen #Jedi #Sith #Paranormal #Supernatural #Psychic #Superman #Superhuman #Anunnaki
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