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Electrokinesis - The Beginning of a Weapon of Zeus/Thor/Lei Gong/Raiden/Enlil
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17 views • November 30, 2018
(Electrokinesis) Video of me absorbing 10 Amps at 250 Volts.
P.S. When ever I practice electrokinesis I feel no pain what's so ever so do not worry, it is totally safe for me. I can do a lot more than this level of voltage. But WARNING do not try this at home, it only takes 0.1Amps to kill a normal grown human.
#Electrokinesis #Paranormal #Supernatural #Superhuman #Thor #Raiden #Zeus #Enlil #Electricity #Shock #Lightning #Thunderbolt
P.S. When ever I practice electrokinesis I feel no pain what's so ever so do not worry, it is totally safe for me. I can do a lot more than this level of voltage. But WARNING do not try this at home, it only takes 0.1Amps to kill a normal grown human.
#Electrokinesis #Paranormal #Supernatural #Superhuman #Thor #Raiden #Zeus #Enlil #Electricity #Shock #Lightning #Thunderbolt
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