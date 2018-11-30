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Pastor Anderson Preaching Tonight at SBC & Soul-Winning Marathon in Fort Worth, TX on Dec 15, 2018
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1 view • November 30, 2018
Pastor Steven Anderson will be preaching at Stedfast Baptist Church in Fort Worth, TX tonight (Nov 30) at 7PM CST. There will also be a soul-winning marathon in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday, December 15, 2018.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2TZlWMV
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2TZlWMV
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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