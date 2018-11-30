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Author and Researcher Anthony Patch: Science and the Future of Humanity
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242 views • November 30, 2018
Full show description: http://www.lostartsradio.com/2014-12-26-02-43-37/upcoming-show/item/1130-show-206-12-2-18-anthony-patch
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Lost Arts Radio main site - http://www.lostartsradio.com
Planetary Healing Club - http://www.lostartsradio.com/club
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