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Media Ignore Hillary Clinton's Role in Spying on Trump Team
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3 views • November 30, 2018
"Hillary Clinton hijacked the State Department, hijacked the FBI and hijacked the Justice System. Yeah don't worry. New York Times, don't worry about it. No big deal. No problem at all ... she shuttled information through the Justice System to the FBI to spy on the Trump Team. Don't you worry fellas. Nothing to see there." —Dan Bongino
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