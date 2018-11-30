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Dan Bongino: Rosie O'Donnell Should Be Investigated
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21 views • November 30, 2018
"I'm not calling for Rosie O'Donnell, right now, to go to jail. But Rosie O'Donnell should be investigated for the exact same thing Dinesh D'souza was investigated for. Because unfortunately, we're living in a system of so-called justice right now that appears to only be blind to Democrats." —Dan Bongino
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