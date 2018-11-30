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Bongino: Chris Cuomo Blames America For Iranian Terrorism
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7 views • November 30, 2018
"Chris Cuomo's logic: that because we don't give Iranians a path to a nuclear explosive through a failed Iran Deal and a palace full of cash that we're responsible for the inevitable terrorist attacks that they try to impact upon the world after that ... it's an epidemic in the media of outrageous Trump derangement syndrome." —Dan Bongino
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