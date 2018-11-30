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Attempt to Kill Trump? SB2 Decode on Mueller - B2T Show Nov 29
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32 views • November 30, 2018
Were there lasers pointed at Trumps chest and chin? Why did Secret Service rush Trump and Melania our early? What do the latest Q Drops mean by "We know." SerialBrain2 decodes Mueller. Then review a prophesy from Mark Taylor, pray and discuss.
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PatriotCharger.com - Patriot Charger survival tool that can be an emergency glass breaker, seat belt cutter, warning lights, flashlight and a remote charger for your phone! https://ruggedreserves.net/patriot-1
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