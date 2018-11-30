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Full Show – Trump Officially Announces Plans To Arrest The Deep State And Laura Loomer Chains Herself To Twitter HQ – 11/29/2018
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939 views • November 30, 2018
President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty about lying to Congress. Cohen has spent over 70 hours with Mueller’s team since his earlier plea deal with federal prosecutors. Also, Trump is reportedly canceling his meeting with Russian President Putin due to the Ukraine crisis. Joining today’s show is the founder of Unite America First Will Johnson explaining the desperate attempt by Democrats to derail Trump and further Mueller’s agenda.
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