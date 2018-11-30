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What’s Really Going On In Tijuana With The Migrant Caravan
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4996 views • November 30, 2018
The migrant caravan has stalled at the southern border, but the challenges that go along with mass migration are becoming crystal clear. Doug and Joe Hagmann break down the complications facing president Trump and America as they face an invasion force.
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