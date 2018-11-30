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Romans 14 - Part 1 (Sermon Audio)
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1 view • November 30, 2018
Among true believers we are to have genuine unity...unity by being indwelt by the same Holy Spirit of God, AND unity in the truth presented in God's Word, the Bible.
Those who are saved are all saved by God's grace alone. If He welcomes someone into His kingdom & family, who are we to not welcome them?
Audio download: https://yadi.sk/d/NeaZyJeTeTJzxA
Learn more at http://reformedfellowshipchurch.com
Those who are saved are all saved by God's grace alone. If He welcomes someone into His kingdom & family, who are we to not welcome them?
Audio download: https://yadi.sk/d/NeaZyJeTeTJzxA
Learn more at http://reformedfellowshipchurch.com
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