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Learn Why Mueller Is Raiding More Trump Lawyers
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2657 views • November 30, 2018
Alex Jones dissects Robert Mueller's technique in taking out President Trump's lawyers for false accusations of criminal activity or completely unrelated, years old, process crimes.
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