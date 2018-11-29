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Wi-Fi Radiation kills and inhibits growth of plants - tested
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217 views • November 29, 2018
This is one that you can try at home if you are not squeamish when it comes to brutalizing the plant kingdom!
Some ninth grade students in Denmark noticed that if they slept with their cell phones on and near their bed at night that they had difficulty concentrating at school the next day. see more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/wifi-kills-plants/
Some ninth grade students in Denmark noticed that if they slept with their cell phones on and near their bed at night that they had difficulty concentrating at school the next day. see more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/wifi-kills-plants/
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