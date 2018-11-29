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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) THURSDAY 11/29/18 INFOWARS
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61 views • November 29, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS TRANSMISSION:
TRUMP TO RELEASE DEVASTATING DOCS ON HILLARY, DEMOCRAT CRIME SYNDICATE DEEP STATE
SURPRISE, SURPRISE...OBAMA BASHES AMERICA
INFOWARS REPORTERS INSIDE MIGRANT CARAVAN
7 INTEREST RATE HIKES, 0 UNDER OBAMA, 5 MORE TO COME AS FED WORKS HARD TO CRASH TRUMP ECONOMY
GM GIVES AMERICA, EMPLOYEES THE FINGER & MOVES TO CHINA
LAURA LOOMER CHAINED HERSELF TO FRONT DOORS OF TWITTER NY, TO PROTEST
Guest: Will Johnson, Unite America First
4th Hr: The Hagmanns
TRUMP TO RELEASE DEVASTATING DOCS ON HILLARY, DEMOCRAT CRIME SYNDICATE DEEP STATE
SURPRISE, SURPRISE...OBAMA BASHES AMERICA
INFOWARS REPORTERS INSIDE MIGRANT CARAVAN
7 INTEREST RATE HIKES, 0 UNDER OBAMA, 5 MORE TO COME AS FED WORKS HARD TO CRASH TRUMP ECONOMY
GM GIVES AMERICA, EMPLOYEES THE FINGER & MOVES TO CHINA
LAURA LOOMER CHAINED HERSELF TO FRONT DOORS OF TWITTER NY, TO PROTEST
Guest: Will Johnson, Unite America First
4th Hr: The Hagmanns
Keywords
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