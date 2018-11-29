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LIVE! Laura Loomer Chains Herself To Twitter HQ In New York To Protest Censorship Of Conservatives
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3940 views • November 29, 2018
Laura Loomer is currently handcuffed to the front door of Twitter headquarters in New York City! Tune in LIVE to see how NYC police and Twitter will respond when patriots engage them in the real world!
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