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Author Available: The History of Jihad: From Muhammad to ISIS
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5 views • November 29, 2018
PUBLIUS GUEST AUTHOR: Robert Spencer, is the Director Of Jihad Watch, and Author Of the new book, The History of Jihad: From Muhammad to ISIS. Spencer has led seminars on Islam and jihad for the FBI, the United States Central Command, United States Army Command and General Staff College, the U.S. Army’s Asymmetric Warfare Group, the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), the Justice Department’s Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council, and the U.S. intelligence community.
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