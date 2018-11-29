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Our Top 5 Goals scored at San Siro in UEFA Cup / Europa League
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20 views • November 29, 2018
We have picked five of the best goals scored by the Rossoneri in UEFA Cup matches played at the San Siro. Do you agree with this top 5?
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top 5highlightsac milanac milan highlightsac milan liveac milan vsacmilanalexandre patoandriy shevchenkocalcioeuropa leaguegeorge weahgoals ac milanmilanmilan acmilan highlightsmilan livemilan newsmilan notiziemilan vsmilanellooh ac milanroberto baggioronaldinhorossonerisan sirotop goalsuefauefa cup
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