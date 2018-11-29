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Rapper Blames White People For His Criminal History
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460 views • November 29, 2018
Rapper Meek Mill recently did a piece for the NYT Opinion section where he places the problems of black people squarely on the shoulders of white people, while totally absolving himself of any responsibility.
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