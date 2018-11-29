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Debunking Dispensationalism #10: Were the Gentiles Plan B?
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9 views • November 29, 2018
Pastor Tommy McMurtry of Liberty Baptist Church in Rock Falls, IL is doing a series of videos debunking the false doctrine of Dispensationalism. This is the tenth video in the series.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2E5s1CC
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2E5s1CC
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www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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