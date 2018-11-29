© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 123 - Cleanup In Aisle 5 Dan Bongino Reveals Uranium One Coverup/Russiagate Setup
Follow
0
Share
Report
47 views • November 29, 2018
https://youtu.be/jO3DSz6VU10
In this episode I share with you a commentary by Dan Bongino, where he explains the entire succession, planning, players in the Russia Collusion lie and facts most of us have never heard. Like the fact that the Dirty Dossier was verbatim an article cowritten by Steele and wife in 2007, in the Wall Street Journal.
Watch, listen and learn.
In this episode I share with you a commentary by Dan Bongino, where he explains the entire succession, planning, players in the Russia Collusion lie and facts most of us have never heard. Like the fact that the Dirty Dossier was verbatim an article cowritten by Steele and wife in 2007, in the Wall Street Journal.
Watch, listen and learn.
Keywords
barack obamahillary clintonvladimir putinfbidncrussiarod rosensteinpresident trumpciaukdan bonginodojjohn brennanbritainstate departmentdonald trump jrrobert muellernsajohn kerrypaul manafortrussian collusionjames comeygeorge soroseric holderaustraliachristopher steeleloretta lynchkeith ellisonjohn podestauranium onedebbie wasserman schultzjeff sessionssally yatesmike rogersvalerie jarrett
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.