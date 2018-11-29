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Pre-Trib Challenge #8 | Pastor Joe Major
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7 views • November 29, 2018
Pastor Joe Major of Faith Baptist Church in Violet, LA challenges pre-tribbers to show where the Bible mentions the antichrist making a 7-year peace treaty with Israel.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2RosH9d
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2RosH9d
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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