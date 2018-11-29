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Trump TROLLS Theresa May for her Brexit 'deal-making' abilities
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20 views • November 29, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 28.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at US President Trump's recent comments on UK PM Theresa May's handling of the Brexit negotiation.
The man behind 'the art of the deal' does not believe May did a particularly good job negotiating the UK's exit from the European Union, and furthermore May's Brexit deal may actually impede trade between the US and the UK.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at US President Trump's recent comments on UK PM Theresa May's handling of the Brexit negotiation.
The man behind 'the art of the deal' does not believe May did a particularly good job negotiating the UK's exit from the European Union, and furthermore May's Brexit deal may actually impede trade between the US and the UK.
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