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GWP: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, TIMES THAT TRY MENS SOULS 11/25/18
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109 views • November 29, 2018
Donald Trump is saying he fears the U.S. Federal Reserve more than Putin, as he should, as he responds to the Sea of Azov provocation saying also that he may not meet with Putin at the G-20. All kinds of provocations are under way to stop the dialogue that major nations must have to resolve fundamental issues that are in the existential interest of humanity. In this context Anonymous has leaked the details of a British operation called Project Integrity.
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