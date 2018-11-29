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Gov - John McCain calls JFK assassination an intervention
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42 views • November 29, 2018
Government - John McCain calls JFK assassination an intervention
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
related video - https://www.brighteon.com/5839065861001
John McCain Remembering the Terrorist War Criminal
Intervention John Kennedy was Printing Debt free money, Ending War, Spreading Peace
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
related video - https://www.brighteon.com/5839065861001
John McCain Remembering the Terrorist War Criminal
Intervention John Kennedy was Printing Debt free money, Ending War, Spreading Peace
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