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The Flat Earth Conspiracy Show with Eric Dubay and Richard Syrett
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91 views • November 29, 2018
Coast 2 Coast AM regular stand-in and host of Zoomer radio’s Conspiracy Show, Richard Syrett, interviews Eric Dubay, president of the International Flat Earth Research Society about the greatest lie and most successful cover-up in history, NASA and Freemasonry’s biggest secret, that we live on a plane, not a planet, that Earth is the flat, stationary center of the universe.
http://www.EricDubay.com
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http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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