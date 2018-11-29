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Health - Death From Flu Shots Increase Dramatically 2017 to 2018
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379 views • November 29, 2018
Health - Death From Flu Shots Increase Dramatically
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HDnWQaFUK0
aplanetruth.info
If you are over 65, the CDC does not count deaths from flu shots.
This year, deaths from flu shots have increased dramatically.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
USA Gov stopped counting people killed in WARS, and Now Elderly Flu Shot Deaths.
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HDnWQaFUK0
aplanetruth.info
If you are over 65, the CDC does not count deaths from flu shots.
This year, deaths from flu shots have increased dramatically.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
USA Gov stopped counting people killed in WARS, and Now Elderly Flu Shot Deaths.
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