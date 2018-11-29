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Health - Flu Shots Causing 4250% increase in Fetal Deaths
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48 views • November 29, 2018
Health - Flu Shots Causing 4250% increase in Fetal Deaths
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBth2bdlez0
yt - ExperimentalVaccine
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Pregnant women causing their own abortions by ignorance, trust in allopathic med-i-sin
Orwell - Population Control | Truth - Population Reduction
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBth2bdlez0
yt - ExperimentalVaccine
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Pregnant women causing their own abortions by ignorance, trust in allopathic med-i-sin
Orwell - Population Control | Truth - Population Reduction
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