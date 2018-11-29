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53-47! Trump Tweet's on Treason! - B2T Show Nov 28
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19 views • November 29, 2018
53-47 in the Senate as Republicans take the Tennessee Senate Seat. This is big as Trump only really had 48 seats with Flake, No Name and Cocker in the Senate. Trump gets aggressive on Tweets including one talking about treason for many of his opponents. We have Amanda Grace on specific prophesies on Hollywood and the Vatican, then we pray and had discussion.
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