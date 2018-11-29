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George Washington's Neutrality Proclamation in a Nutshell
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7 views • November 29, 2018
In 1793, President George Washington issued a statement that the United States would remain neutral in the ongoing conflict between France and Britain. But given that his decision kept the United States out of war, why was his decision so controversial?
In this video, Dave Benner explains.
In this video, Dave Benner explains.
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